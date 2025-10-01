ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Industries and Production has successfully completed the first phase of its e-bike lottery scheme.

According to officials, more than 269,000 applications were received nationwide for e-bike and e-rickshaw allocations, out of which 41,000 applicants were declared successful through the lottery. The ministry said the balloting was conducted via a transparent and secure digital system.

Under the scheme, direct subsidies are being provided to low-income citizens to promote the adoption of electric vehicles. For motorcycles, buyers will need to arrange bank loans of Rs50,000 and contribute Rs80,000 themselves, while e-rickshaw subsidies will range between Rs200,000 and Rs400,000.

Authorities estimate that by 2030, around 30% of all new vehicles sold in Pakistan will be electric. The government has earmarked Rs9 billion in subsidies for e-bikes, which will be disbursed by June this year.