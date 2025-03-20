The Indus River is experiencing an unprecedented water crisis, breaking a 25-year record, according to national media reports on Thursday.

The control room in charge revealed that in 2022, the river had a 40% water shortage, with Sukkur Barrage recording its highest deficit at 53%. However, the current situation is even more alarming, with the Indus River facing a 52% shortage, while the water deficit at Sukkur Barrage has surged to a record 69%. Water levels at both Guddu and Sukkur Barrages have reached critical lows.

The official further stated that such an extreme water crisis has never been witnessed before, causing a collapse in the canal water distribution system. At present, water levels at Guddu Barrage have dropped to 20,000 cusecs, while Sukkur Barrage is down to just 15,000 cusecs. The Sukkur and Dadu canals have completely dried up, and the land surrounding Begari Canal is parched.

The Indus River, Pakistan’s longest at approximately 3,180 km (1,976 miles), originates from the Tibetan Plateau and flows through India and Pakistan before reaching the Arabian Sea. It plays a vital role in Pakistan’s agriculture, supplying irrigation water through an extensive canal network. The river’s water distribution is governed by the Indus Water Treaty of 1960, signed between India and Pakistan, granting Pakistan control over the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab rivers.