By: Syeda Tehseen Abidi,

Spokesperson – Government of Sindh

The recent rally held in Sukkur under the banner of the Sindh Festival was not just a political gathering — it was a loud and defiant voice from the heart of Sindh, resonating across the federation. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah stood firm and clear: no one, within or beyond our borders, will be allowed to tamper with the rightful share of the people of Sindh and Pakistan. The message was thunderous: “The River Indus belongs to us — and our water will flow through it, not your blood.”

This is not mere rhetoric. These words reflect decades of struggle, resistance, and sacrifice made by the people of Sindh to safeguard their water rights. From the historic opposition to the Kalabagh Dam to the more recent imposition of unilateral canal projects, Sindh has always upheld the constitution, resisted exploitation, and stood as the custodian of national interest.

The so-called canal project — introduced without consensus — has been laid to rest. It was an unconstitutional and anti-federation initiative that sought to override provincial consent and the principle of equitable resource sharing enshrined in Pakistan’s Constitution. But history has repeated itself: once again, the voice of Sindh, the strength of democracy, and the legacy of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto have triumphed. Just as she buried Kalabagh Dam, her son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has now buried this canal scheme through peaceful, democratic resistance.

The Pakistan People’s Party does not seek conflict; it seeks justice. The CCI (Council of Common Interests) is the constitutional forum to decide such matters — not drawing rooms in Islamabad. As CM Murad Ali Shah rightly said, “Only the CCI has the authority to make or break this project.” His commitment to protecting Sindh’s interests, rooted in constitutional authority, is unwavering.

Equally alarming is India’s hostile behavior and its repeated violations of the Indus Waters Treaty. Chairman Bilawal’s warning to India is not a provocation, it is a defence of sovereign rights. The River Indus is not just a water body — it is the cradle of our civilization, the lifeline of our agriculture, and the spiritual thread that binds generations of Pakistanis. India cannot and will not be allowed to unilaterally suspend or manipulate treaty obligations. The world must take note: this is a violation not just of international law, but of basic human rights.

Bilawal Bhutto’s statement, “Either our water will flow or your blood,” should be read as the culmination of decades of frustration against domestic injustice and foreign aggression. It is a call for unity, resilience, and a collective national response.

We urge the entire nation to unite. This river is not just Sindh’s — it is Pakistan’s. Let there be no doubt: Pakistan will stand together, and any assault on our rivers, our rights, or our resources will be repelled with full democratic and legal force.

At this critical juncture, I say with full authority — the Sindh Government stands tall, constitutionally grounded and politically resolute. No unilateral canal will ever cut through Sindh without its consent. No foreign force will ever choke the flow of our river.

Sindh is not asking for more than its due — it is demanding what the Constitution already guarantees. And let the enemies of unity know: we are not just defending Sindh, we are defending Pakistan.