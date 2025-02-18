Karachi : Global mobility and urban services platform inDrive clocked a 26% year- on year(Y-O-Y) increase in rides in 2024, along with a 25% year-on-year rise in active users in Pakistan. The company attributes its success to the ‘fair price’ model.

inDrive is the second most downloaded ride-hailing app globally with a strong presence in 888 cities across 48 countries. Being a market leader in Pakistan, inDrive continues its expansion and impact in the country.

Awais Saeed, inDrive’s Country Lead Pakistan, highlighted the company’s growing footprint in Pakistan and its commitment to empowering both passengers and drivers through its unique model. He stated that since inDrive’s launch in Pakistan in 2021, the platform has seen rapid growth across 20 cities for ride-hailing and 200 cities for intercity travel across three provinces.

Known for its unique bid-based pricing model, the platform allows drivers and passengers to negotiate fares directly, setting it apart in the competitive ride-hailing market. The platform’s emphasis on transparency and inclusivity has positioned it as a preferred choice among Pakistani people seeking fairer mobility options.

In Pakistan, inDrive’s this transparent, flexible and fair model has resonated with users, contributing to the country’s growing ride-hailing sector. inDrive achieved a 26% year-on-year increase in rides and a 25% rise in active users.

Expanding beyond ride-hailing, Awais revealed that inDrive is evolving into a full-scale urban services platform. He shared that the company has successfully launched courier and freight services in Pakistan, catering to growing logistics needs with fast and reliable delivery solutions. He further added that inDrive’s courier service has played a crucial role for small businesses, particularly during peak seasons. In February last year, the platform saw a twofold surge in deliveries, reinforcing its increasing reliability among users.

Speaking about the company’s long-term commitment to Pakistan, Awais disclosed that Pakistan remains a strategic market for inDrive’s global growth. The company is working to enhance its ride-hailing offerings by introducing premium services such as Business class, while also actively exploring electric vehicle (EV) rides in line with global sustainability trends.

While responding to a question on inDrive’s global investments, Awais briefly mentioned that the company had made a strategic investment in Krave Mart in December last year. This investment is part of inDrive’s $100 million global venture capital initiative aimed at supporting startups in emerging markets. However, he reiterated that inDrive’s primary focus remains on enhancing mobility services and creating lasting economic impact in Pakistan.

With a mission to challenge injustice and make the world a fairer place, inDrive aims to impact the lives of 1 billion people by 2030. In Pakistan, inDrive has donated PKR 10 million to the Akhuwat Foundation for the reconstruction of schools in Thatta and Thar, areas severely impacted by the 2022 floods. This initiative aimed to restore access to education for children and support community rehabilitation. Additionally, the inDrive Rozgar initiative, through which the company invested PKR 7.5 million to establish 100 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in partnership with HANDS Pakistan. This initiative was designed to create sustainable livelihoods and promote economic independence across major cities.

“We organised the “Ride to Donate” (RTD) project in Pakistan last year. This initiative was aimed at empowering youth through sports, focusing on improving school sports facilities in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

With the Global project “YourPace” we launched three sports facilities in Karachi and Islamabad and we impacted 5K+ kids through this initiative.

We will be launching another Ride to Donate project in Ramadan and will build sports facilities in underprivileged schools” added Awais.

While discussing inDrive’s expansion into Pakistan’s tech sector, Awais revealed that the company is setting up an IT development initiative in Lahore, engaging local tech talent to contribute to its global operations. He added that this initiative will not only enhance inDrive’s technological capabilities but also generate employment opportunities for Pakistani professionals in the global mobility sector.

As the company deepens its presence, expands its services, and strengthens partnerships, inDrive continues to drive positive change, setting new benchmarks for mobility and urban services in Pakistan.