Karachi: inDrive has officially launched a rickshaw delivery service in Karachi and Lahore, providing consumers and small businesses with a low-cost, fast, and reliable option for sending parcels. This service is available as a separate option within the app.

The service offers real benefits for both drivers and small businesses. Larger and higher-value deliveries create better earning opportunities for drivers, while businesses benefit from greater capacity, increased delivery volume, and reduced customer losses. Data shows that the most active users of the rickshaw service are businesspeople, about 40% of whom prefer to use rickshaws for deliveries. Nearly 30% of ride-hailing users have also used rickshaws to send goods.

Overall, approximately 48% of users prefer using rickshaws to send personal items, while the remaining 52% use them for business purposes.

Highlighting the impact of this service, inDrive Pakistan’s Country Head, Owais Saeed, said: “Our goal is to offer services that directly meet consumer needs, especially small businesses that rely on inDrive for their daily operations. Due to its low cost, higher capacity, and reliability, rickshaw delivery provides businesses with a more efficient way to transport goods, enabling them to offer better services to their customers and improve their day-to-day operations.