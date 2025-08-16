Islamabad, August 16, 2025: inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform, has won two awards at the prestigious Dragons of Pakistan Awards. The awards include a gold award in the “Marketing Excellence” category for the Ride to Donate campaign and a bronze award for influencer marketing for its campaign Har Ride, Aik Nayi Kahani (Every Ride is a New Story). With this win, inDrive has qualified for the Dragons of Asia Awards, where it will compete with some of the best campaigns from across the region.

The Ride to Donate campaign was a pioneering initiative that empowered youth through sports by improving school facilities in Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore. With every ride booked, a portion of the fare was donated, allowing passengers to support students’ growth and teamwork.

On the other hand, Har Ride, Aik Nayi Kahani was launched as a large-scale influencer initiative and brought together 40 content creators and reached over 27 million people nationwide. The campaign showcased powerful stories of ambition, resilience, connection, and personal freedom, reinforcing the message that every ride holds a deeper meaning.

Awais Saeed, Country Head of inDrive Pakistan, said: “Winning two awards at Dragons of Pakistan shows that the work we’re putting in is reaching people and making a real impact. Both campaigns were built around our values of fighting injustice with fairness and transparency. This win is for our team, our partners, and every driver and passenger who’s part of inDrive Pakistan.”

The award-winning campaign was executed in collaboration with ATNR Creative Marketing Agency, whose creative execution helped bring the concepts to life.

Dragons of Pakistan is a country?level marketing communications awards programme, launched in 2023 as part of the broader “Dragons of Asia” framework. Entries are judged across several categories (e.g., Digital, Integrated Marketing, Small Budget, Cause & Sustainability, and others) with scores based on strategy, concept, execution, and results. Winners at the country level are considered for regional recognition as part of the same campaign entry.

inDrive’s broader mission is to empower individuals through economic opportunity and freedom of choice. By offering a low-cost entry point for drivers and a pricing model rooted in fairness and transparency, inDrive is helping micro-entrepreneurs across Pakistan earn on their own terms: whether it’s a full-time livelihood or supplementary income to support their families.