Karachi 16th January, 2025, Pakistan: inDrive, a global mobility platform, announces the appointment of Muhammad Awais Saeed as Country Lead for inDrive Pakistan. Awais will be responsible for all business verticals, focusing on expanding inDrive’s footprint and building a strong local presence. He will also oversee local government and public relations, partnerships, and inVision initiatives.

Awais is an experienced leader with more than ten years in building and working with various startups. In his new role as Country Lead, he will oversee the growth of inDrive’s overall business in Pakistan, while ensuring ongoing improvements in customer satisfaction and safety for riders and drivers across the country. Awais brings with him a wealth of experience in go-to-market strategy and has led and managed operations in ride-hailing, e-commerce, and mass transit. He will help strengthen inDrive’s product and business offerings, ensuring they’re finely tuned to meet the needs of people in Pakistan.

Awais’s appointment comes at a time when inDrive has embarked on accelerating growth in the Pakistan market. This new role will help inDrive strengthen collaborations with stakeholders and set an ambitious growth strategy to further develop its local portfolio.

Egor Smetanin, Senior VP of Ride-hailing Department of inDrive said: “We are delighted to welcome Awais as our new Country Lead in Pakistan – a key milestone in our strategic expansion efforts. Awais’s profound market insights and ability to seamlessly connect our central and regional teams are invaluable. His leadership will be instrumental in cultivating our organisational culture and aligning our local operations with our global standards. Awais’s role is critical to driving our continued growth and success across Pakistan.”

“I am thrilled to be joining inDrive and taking on this exciting new role as the Country Lead for Pakistan. I look forward to working with all our incredible teams and partners to deliver a fantastic experience to all our users, which will surely define the future of ride-hailing in the region,” said Muhammad Awais Saeed, Country Lead, Pakistan, inDrive.

Awais joins inDrive from Yango, where he was the Head of Supply & Operations, Pakistan. Prior to that, he held leadership roles at Careem and Swvl, where he played key roles in launching new services and products, from concept to roll-out, development and implementation of Strategy and Operations. He completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Management Sciences at Lahore University of Management Sciences.

About inDrive

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 240 million times, and was the second most downloaded mobility app in 2022 and 2023. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of urban services, including intercity transportation, and delivery. In 2023, inDrive launched New Ventures, a venture and M&A arm.

inDrive operates in 779 cities in 46 countries. Driven by its mission of challenging social injustice, the company is committed to having a positive impact on the lives of one billion people by 2030. It pursues this goal both through its core business, which supports local communities via a fair pricing model; and through the work of inVision, its non-profit arm. inVision’s community empowerment programs help to advance education, sports, arts and sciences, gender equality and other vital initiatives.

For more information visit www.inDrive.com