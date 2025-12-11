KARACHI: Economic Consul of the Indonesian Consulate General, Dr. Syofian Ahmad, while referring to the recently signed joint statement between the leadership of Indonesia and Pakistan, stated that this important development has created new momentum for both countries as they move toward transforming their existing arrangements into a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

He noted that, at present, the two countries operate under a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), which covers approximately 300 tariff lines. However, CEPA would significantly expand this scope. “With CEPA, the number of covered items can increase substantially, extending to a wide range of products used in daily life”, he added while exchanging views at a meeting during the visit of Indonesian trade delegation to Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI).

President KCCI Muhammad Rehan Hanif, Senior Vice President Muhammad Raza, Vice President Muhamma Arif Lakhani, Chairman Fairs, Exhibition & Trade Delegations Subcommittee Imran Moiz, President Pakistan-Indonesia Business Forum Shamoon Zaki, KCCI Executive Committee Members were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Ahmad emphasized that the primary objective behind strengthening bilateral trade cooperation is to ensure long-term sustainability. He acknowledged that Indonesia currently exports considerably more to Pakistan, but reiterated the Indonesian leadership’s commitment, expressed during the recent presidential visit, to see a greater presence of Pakistani products in Indonesian markets.

President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Rehan Hanif presenting crest to Economic Consul of the Indonesian Consulate General, Dr. Syofian Ahmad during the visit of Indonesian trade delegation to KCCI. Senior Vice President Muhammad Raza, Vice President Muhamma Arif Lakhani, Chairman Fairs, Exhibition & Trade Delegations Subcommittee Imran Moiz, President Pakistan-Indonesia Business Forum Shamoon Zaki, KCCI Executive Committee Members and others are also seen in the picture.

Addressing the pathway toward sustainable trade, he underscored the importance of enhancing people-to-people contact, promoting investments in value-addition industries, and encouraging reciprocal investment flows. “It is not only about Pakistan investing in Indonesia; Indonesian investors must also explore opportunities here in Pakistan. Joint production ventures can play a vital role in building a balanced and sustainable trade relationship”, he added.

The Indonesian Economic Consul also commended the Karachi Chamber for its continuous efforts to advance Pakistan-Indonesia business relations. He particularly appreciated the contributions of Shamoon Zaki, President of the Pakistan Indonesia Business Forum (PIBF), whose dedicated initiatives have helped strengthen commercial cooperation and foster closer linkages between the business communities of both nations.

President KCCI Rehan Hanif, while warmly welcoming the Indonesian delegation, stated that Pakistan and Indonesia share far more than economic interests, the two nations are bound by deep-rooted cultural, religious, and historical ties. He noted that this relationship stands on mutual respect, cooperation, and a spirit of enduring friendship that has continued to strengthen over the decades.

Highlighting the urgent need to further expand bilateral trade, he underscored that immense potential exists for collaboration across multiple sectors, including textiles, apparels, edible oil, palm oil, agri-based products, pharmaceuticals, halal-certified products, information technology, digital services, and tourism promotion. He emphasized that both countries’ business communities can significantly enhance trade volumes by capitalizing on these complementarities.

Rehan Hanif also encouraged Indonesian investors to explore promising opportunities in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones, particularly those under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), where foreign investors benefit from a highly competitive incentive regime. He reaffirmed that the Karachi Chamber stands fully prepared to facilitate stronger business linkages and support Indonesian enterprises in accessing Pakistan’s market.

To institutionalize these efforts, he proposed regular exchange of trade delegations and B2B meetings between Karachi and Jakarta, enhanced participation in trade fairs and exhibitions, organization of single-country showcase events, and dedicated matchmaking sessions between sector-specific companies. Further, he called for exploring the expansion of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and systematically addressing tariff and non-tariff barriers to ensure smoother and more efficient trade flows.

Expressing appreciation for Indonesia’s continued participation in KCCI’s flagship “My Karachi Exhibition”, he extended a formal invitation to Indonesian companies to take part in the upcoming edition scheduled for February 2026. He observed that Indonesia’s presence has always enriched the exhibition and further strengthened the commercial and cultural bonds between the two countries.

