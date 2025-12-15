Karachi: Indonesia encourages its business community to explore Pakistan’s vast untapped markets to promote balanced and sustainable trade relations, the Indonesian Consul General in Karachi Mr. Mudzakir, M.A said while addressing the “Networking Dinner for the Indonesia Business Delegation for International Consumer Products Fair (ICPF) 2025,” hosted by the Indonesian Consulate at local hotel here on Sunday.

The networking dinner formed part of a broader series of trade-promotion activities surrounding the strong presence of the Indonesian Pavilion at the 7th International Consumer Product Fair (ICPF) 2025, which showcased Indonesian products and facilitated direct business engagement between Indonesian and Pakistani companies.

Addressing the gathering, the Indonesian Consul General expressed gratitude for the role played by the Indonesian Pavilion in facilitating stronger connections and relations with Pakistan. He said that promoting Pakistan’s economic potential remains a key priority of his diplomatic mission.

“You may believe me or not, but I have two major duties while serving as Consul General. The first is to raise awareness about the potential of Pakistan,” he remarked.

And the second thing, he said, when the Indonesian delegations came, I said to them not only sell to Pakistan, but also buy from Pakistan.

This message, he noted, was consistently conveyed to Indonesian companies participating in the Indonesian Pavilion at ICPF 2025, which served as a tangible platform for strengthening two-way trade and long-term business partnerships.

He stressed that negative perceptions about Pakistan are inaccurate and must be changed, adding that highlighting the country’s economic opportunities is an essential part of his responsibility.

“The perception is not true; it should be changed. This is part of my duty to raise awareness about the potential of Pakistan,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of balanced trade, the consul general noted that he encourages visiting delegations not only to sell Indonesian products but also to buy from Pakistan. “Although we have enjoyed a trade balance in our favor for a long time, for me and the Consulate, it is important to see more sustainable trade relations,” he added.

He further underlined that the Indonesian Pavilion at ICPF 2025 reflected Indonesia’s commitment to promoting fair, inclusive, and sustainable trade relations, by providing space for dialogue, business matching, and market exploration between entrepreneurs from both countries.

He said that the Indonesian Consulate is actively encouraging Indonesian businesses to explore opportunities for expanding markets for Pakistani products.

The networking dinner was attended by Indonesian and Pakistani businessmen, providing a platform for direct engagement, business-to-business networking, and exploration of potential trade and investment opportunities.

Many of the business interactions initiated during the Indonesian Pavilion at ICPF 2025 were further strengthened during the networking dinner, allowing discussions to continue in a more focused and informal setting.

On the occasion, the consul general also expressed appreciation to Uzair Nizam, Director E-Commerce Gateway, for facilitating the Indonesian pavilion and the Indonesian business delegation.