JAKARTA: Indonesia has refused to issue visas to Israeli gymnasts, preventing their participation in the upcoming World Artistic Gymnastics Championship set to take place in Jakarta from October 19 to 25. The move comes amid growing outrage in Indonesia—the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation—over Israel’s continuing military campaign in Gaza, which Gaza health officials say has resulted in over 67,000 Palestinian deaths since October 2023.

Confirming the decision, Ita Juliati, head of the Indonesian Gymnastics Federation, stated that the Israeli athletes “will not be attending.”

Indonesia’s Minister for Legal Affairs, Yusril Ihza Mahendra, emphasized that the decision aligns with the country’s long-standing stance of refusing official relations with Israel until it recognizes Palestinian independence and sovereignty. He further noted that the ban followed strong opposition from the Council of Islamic Clerics and the Jakarta city administration.

The Israel Gymnastics Federation has not yet commented on the matter.

Indonesia has consistently voiced strong support for Palestine, with frequent mass demonstrations and government condemnations of Israeli military actions. The current Gaza conflict erupted in October 2023, after Hamas-led attacks on Israeli towns and a music festival left 1,200 dead and 251 people taken hostage, triggering Israel’s ongoing large-scale military response.