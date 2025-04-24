India’s recent water aggression is extremely alarming. The Indus Waters Treaty is being ridiculed and violated openly. India’s ongoing dam projects on the Chenab and Jhelum rivers are not only a blatant breach of the treaty but also a direct threat to Pakistan’s agricultural economy.

The 540 MW Kiru Hydropower Project and other dam constructions are being completed at an alarming pace. Meanwhile, India is deliberately altering the river flows — either withholding water or releasing it without prior notice. These actions are nothing short of weaponizing water against Pakistan.

Faraz-ur-Rehman, Founder and Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Business Group, has urged the United Nations, the World Bank, and the International Court of Justice to take immediate notice of this “water terrorism” by India.

“If India does not stop, this will push the entire region toward instability. Pakistan must raise this critical issue with full force at all international forums,” he added.