After the failure of “Operation Sindoor” and unsuccessful attempts to implicate Pakistan in the Pahalgam incident in Occupied Kashmir, India’s latest false flag operation, dubbed “Operation Mahadev,” has been uncovered.

According to security sources, the Indian army orchestrated a staged encounter in Occupied Kashmir, killing three individuals. Even before the operation took place, Indian media had already branded the deceased as terrorists and falsely identified them as Pakistanis.

Sources indicate that this fabricated operation was designed as a follow-up to the failed Operation Sindoor. The Indian army’s actions, coupled with media propaganda, aimed to shift blame onto Pakistan. However, the deception was exposed, leading to severe criticism and embarrassment for the Modi government.

The timing of the staged encounter coincided with a scheduled parliamentary debate in India on the Pahalgam operation, further raising suspicions about the deliberate orchestration of this incident.

Additionally, reports have surfaced of a sinister plan involving the use of illegally detained Pakistani nationals in fake encounters to bolster false narratives against Pakistan. This revelation has sparked international condemnation and amplified scrutiny of India’s tactics in Occupied Kashmir.