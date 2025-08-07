Advertisements

KARACHI: During yesterday’s session of the Sindh Assembly, Member of Sindh Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary of the Government of Sindh, Dr. Sham Sunder K. Advani, while speaking in support of the resolution presented to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people against “Kashmir Exploitation Day – August 5, 2019,” strongly condemned the blatant violation of international laws and the UN Charter by the Modi-led Indian government.

He declared full support for the resolution and stated that the Pakistan Peoples Party’s stance on the Kashmir issue is clear. The party’s founding chairman, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, its leader Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, President Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, along with all political parties of Pakistan and the state itself, stand firmly with the oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir.

Dr. Sham Sunder added that Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and its lifeline, and without Occupied Kashmir, the creation of Pakistan is incomplete.

He further stated that all minorities in Pakistan, including the Hindu community, are standing shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brothers in their struggle for freedom.

He emphasized that India’s occupation of the valley cannot last much longer. In the battle of May 9, India suffered a historic defeat, the likes of which are unparalleled in any war in world history. There has never been such a large-scale air battle recorded in history where more than 100 fighter jets faced each other. The Pakistan Air Force eagles disabled the systems of India’s Rafale and other warplanes, penetrated Indian territory, inflicted severe damage, and caused losses worth billions of rupees, leaving the world stunned. The world has yet to recover from the impact of that air operation, which is one of Pakistan’s greatest victories.

Dr. Sham concluded by saying that India’s days are numbered; it has become completely isolated on the diplomatic front, and today, the entire world stands with Pakistan.