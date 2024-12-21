ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (INP): Indian troops are relentlessly targeting Kashmiri youth in fake encounters in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. According to a report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, five more Kashmiri youth were killed in a staged encounter in Kulgam on Thursday. It said Indian army personnel continue to abduct and kill Kashmiri youth in fake encounters, adding Kulgam fake encounter exposes the culture of impunity under which Indian troops are operating in the occupied territory. The report lamented that extrajudicial killings had become a routine for Indian troops in IIOJK and since January 1989, 7,369 Kashmiris had been killed in custody or in staged encounters in the territory. It said Indian troops kill youth in fake encounters for promotions and rewards. Under Modi’s regime, IIOJK has become a killing field, it added. The report said killing Kashmiri youth in fake encounters is a fascist policy of the Modi government but India must remember that Kashmiris' will cannot be broken through extrajudicial killings and other human rights violations. It urged the global community to take notice of the rising toll of fake encounters in IIOJK and act to stop India’s massacre of the Kashmiris.