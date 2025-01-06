SRINAGAR, Jan 06 (INP): An Indian paramilitary Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) man died of suspected cardiac arrest in Srinagar district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. According to Kashmir Media Service, the SSB man identified as HC Mahantesh Bairana suffered a massive cardiac arrest in SSB 10th BN camp at Tattoo ground Batamaloo area of the district. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. Meanwhile, at least 15 people were injured in a stray dog attack in Budgam town on Monday morning, creating panic among locals.