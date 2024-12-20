SRINAGAR, Dec 20 (INP): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed grave concern over the unabated extrajudicial killings and cordon and search operation spree carried out by Indian forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. According to Kashmir Media Service, after abrogation of Article 370, Indian Bharatiya Janata Party government and its military establishment are extending black laws aimed at changing the demography of the occupied territory by bringing outsiders and settling them in the territory. The APHC spokesman, Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement in Srinagar said, "The world community must stop India from selling Kashmir to its businessmen as it violates United Nations resolutions which bar India from changing the status quo in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.” Paying rich tributes to the victims of a fake encounter in Kulgam, he strongly condemned the ruthless killings and said that the Indian Hindutva establishment was trying to suppress the ongoing righteous demand of plebiscite and Kashmiris' stance for freedom. Terming the policy as the worst violation of International Law and fundamental human rights guaranteed by the Human Rights Declaration of 1948, the APHC spokesman said even the prisoners of war avail better rights than the political activists belonging to the freedom movement of Kashmir and the civilian people. He hoped that the United Nations, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and European Union would rise to the occasion to stand by the freedom-loving people of Kashmir against the worst and fraudulent occupation of their motherland by India. The spokesman said the world bodies, keeping in view the widespread genocide and gross violations of human rights by the Indian forces in the occupied territory, must use their influence to pressure India to stop genocide and human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir.