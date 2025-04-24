As tensions between Pakistan and India continue to escalate, more than two dozen Indian broadcasters involved in covering the Pakistan Super League’s tenth edition (PSL X) have been instructed to leave the country within 48 hours.

The directive came via a communiqué issued by Pakistan’s National Security Council, citing security concerns. The group of Indian professionals includes key personnel such as an engineer, a player tracking speaker, and a production manager.

Following the notice, the broadcasters voiced their concerns to the PSL administration. In response, the staff members have been advised to refrain from making any public statements about the matter.

The PSL management is actively exploring alternative arrangements to ensure uninterrupted coverage of the tournament. One potential solution under consideration is bringing in broadcasting professionals from other countries to support the ongoing operations alongside existing local staff.