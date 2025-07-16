Advertisements

Karachi: Syed Aman Shah, Provincial Convener of Awaam Pakistan Party Balochistan, has strongly rejected the government’s recent hike in petroleum product prices and expressed serious concern over the decision.

In his statement, he said the country is already suffering from an unprecedented economic crisis and rampant inflation. In such circumstances, increasing the prices of petrol, diesel, and kerosene is akin to rubbing salt into the wounds of the people.

Advertisements

He added that the daily rise in electricity, gas, and essential food items has made it nearly impossible for the poor and middle class to afford even basic necessities. The people, already crushed under the weight of inflation and unemployment, can no longer bear additional burdens.

Syed Aman Shah warned that the increase in petroleum prices will not only lead to higher transport fares but will cause a chain reaction, pushing the prices of all commodities even higher. This will make life even more difficult for the common man. He said inflation is set to rise further, and the public has lost all hope in the current rulers who, with every new day, are adding to their problems.

He urged the government to come to its senses and immediately roll back the petroleum prices to previous levels in order to provide some relief to the masses. “If the government does not withdraw this cruel decision, it will have dire consequences for the national economy,” he warned.

“The patience of the people has worn thin. They can no longer tolerate injustice and oppression,” he said.

Syed Aman Shah reaffirmed that Awaam Pakistan Party will continue to raise its voice on every platform for the rights and welfare of the people.