Karachi, September 2025 – Inclusive Destiny, a promising startup from NIC Cohort 13, proudly announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Khudi Foundation, led by Ms. Sarwat Nasim Shah, Chairperson of Khudi Foundation and MD Zaamin Builders. This milestone was celebrated at NIC Karachi, where an angel investment was also revealed, dedicated to the memory of late Zubeida Mustafa, whose vision and encouragement continue to inspire the mission of Inclusive Destiny.

The event was graced by Mr. Syed Azfar Hussain, Project Director at NIC, whose support and leadership have been instrumental in fostering an enabling ecosystem for startups like Inclusive Destiny. His presence highlighted NIC’s ongoing commitment to empowering entrepreneurs, especially those championing social impact and inclusivity.

Advisors and Community Advisors played a pivotal role in this journey. Dr. Badar Sami continues to guide as an advisor, while Sundus Haseeb and Wajiha Adeel provide invaluable insights as community advisors. From the core team, Adeel Raja, the first visually impaired software engineer of Pakistan and a founder-entrepreneur and Aleena Tariq, Marketing Manager, represented Inclusive Destiny’s dedication and drive.

Inclusive Destiny proudly stands as the first NIC startup led by a visually impaired entrepreneur in Cohort 13, symbolizing resilience and innovation in Pakistan’s startup ecosystem. With this milestone, the team is now set to launch Pakistan’s first Helper App platform for Persons with Disabilities, beginning with the Inclusive Companion App. This groundbreaking initiative will address critical challenges of mobility and accessibility, advancing progress toward global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

With the backing of advisors, community partners, and a strong vision, Inclusive Destiny continues to move toward creating a future where accessibility is not an aspiration but a reality.