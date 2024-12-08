Karachi : In the wake of on-going protest of Blind persons out-side, Karachi Press Club, few blinds on behalfof Blind Action Committee held two meetings with Officers of Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), through coordination of officers of district administration, and demanded for providing jobs to 500 blind persons in government departments on regular basis asper list to be provided by them. This was their second meeting with DEPD.

The representatives of Blind Action Committee were second time apprised that as per lealer querulents and direction of Hon’ble Court, jobs in grade 1 to 4 are to be provided Recruitment Committee (DRC) concerned and they need to submit their applications as and when announced by the DRCs concerned for consideration and finalization IN accordance with job quota.

The representatives of Blind Action Committee were also informed that the department is also being approached from other representative bodies of persons with disabilities for jobs and their demands are also required to be taken into consideration as per law through DRCs. DEPD tried it slevel best to convince representatives of Blind Action Committee to follow the lawful procedure through DRCs for seeking jobs as per job quota.

However, the representatives of Blind Action Committee were adamant to their demand for providing jobs to 500 persons whose list to be provided by them without going through telecall/DRC procedure. They instead threatened to stage sit-in protest in front of Karachi Press club Monday with extended participation and march towards Chief Minister’s house if their providing 500 jobs out-right are not met.

The suggested action/threat of the Blind Action Committee is considered as un-lawful and condemnable.

It is brought to the record that the Government of Sindh had provided 156 jobs to the blind personson contingent basis last year and advised them to apply to DRC concerned for regular jobs. It isalso pertinent to point out that a sizable number of blinds and other persons being disabled have been provided regular jobs through DRCs. The Government is determined/ready to fulfill their lawful demands of providing jobs through legal procedure/DRCs.

Besides, for the greater welfare of blinds, the Government of Sindh through Department of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) has been extending grant-in-aid to the of tune of couple ofcrores to the non-governmental organizations (NGOs) working for the cause of blinds in the province like, Pakistan Association of Blind (PAB), Pakistan Disabled Foundation (PDF)candida Rieu etc. In addition, the services of free braille courses are provided to the blinds.

The Government, therefore, considers the demand of Blind Action Committee beyond the scopeof relevant law as every job on disabled quota is to be provided in accordance with set criteria through the District Recruitment Committee (DRC) concerned. The definition of Disabled quota covers different categories of disabilities and not restricted to blinds only. However, the blinds are equally deserved for employment against job quota.

The demand of Blind Action Committee is not only un-justified but also beyond the purview ofthe relevant law. For meeting their demand, the Blind Action Committee is again emphasized upon/requested to adopt the course of legal procedure and submit their applications for jobs to the respective DRCs.

The Government of Sindh will, however, continue to strive for well-being of persons with disabled including blinds and take every possible effort to meet their lawful demands.