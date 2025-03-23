Distributing ration to the deserving people during Ramadan promotes social harmony and brotherhood Shoaib Khan

It is everyone’s duty to help poor people Adeel Malik Awan.

Karachi (Staff Reporter) Rotary International District 3271 Pakistan and Rotary Club of Karachi Club Nexus organized a ration drive among the deserving people of Gadap Town in which 100 ration bags were distributed. Ali Haider, Vice President of Knexes, said that the deserving people should be specially remembered in the month of Ramadan. He said that by distributing rations to the deserving people in the month of Ramadan, the spirit of compassion and solidarity grows in the society, while this month is a month of mercy, blessing and forgiveness, in which, along with worship, help others.

It is very important, Ali Haider said, that when philanthropists distribute ration to the needy, it not only provides the deserving people with daily necessities but also makes them realize that they are an important part of society. This process reduces hunger and poverty and the poor can also equally share in the spiritual joys of Ramadan. On the occasion of the ration drive, Club Secretary Fawad Sheikh said that the distribution of ration helps in reducing social injustices.

And the needy get the opportunity to live with self-respect because when people help others according to their ability, Allah Almighty blesses their sustenance and this act promotes brotherhood and love in the society, because helping each other is a basic principle of Islamic teachings. He said that distributing ration not only brings worldly benefits Rather, it is also rewarded in the Hereafter, because the Holy Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) also considered helping the needy as a great virtue On this occasion, Vocational Chair Shoaib Khan said that distributing ration to deserving people during Ramadan promotes social harmony and brotherhood.

When needy families are provided with free ration, they can fulfill their basic needs And we can avoid the suffering of hunger and poverty. He said that the month of Ramadan is a month of worship and good deeds, and helping the poor and needy during this time is an excellent means of gaining the pleasure of Allah, and this act enables poor people to also benefit from the blessings of Ramadan And focus on your worship without any worries. On the occasion of the charity drive, Adeel Malik Awan, member of the Teacher Training Chair, said that helping the poor is the duty of everyone. He said that by distributing ration, the needy can be saved from feeling inferior. When philanthropists and welfare organizations distribute ration, it provides support to those who are facing financial difficulties.This is not only a temporary help, but also a ray of hope for many people that society is supporting them, while such initiatives also help in eradicating poverty and further fosters the spirit of serving humanity.