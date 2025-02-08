Syco Arbab, a popular female TikToker, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Wersak Road area of Peshawar. Her body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and authorities are awaiting the report to establish the exact cause of death, according to national media.

A report published on Saturday highlighted growing concerns and speculation surrounding her sudden passing. Police have collected crucial evidence from her residence and have launched an investigation into the circumstances of her death.

As mentioned in earlier reports in MM News, Muhammad Yaseen, a resident of Islamabad, informed the Miani Gate police station that his sister, Seemagul, widely known as Syco Arbab, was a well-known TikToker.

He was told that her health had deteriorated while she was at her home on Wersak Road. Yaseen speculated that she may have died due to consuming a narcotic substance but did not rule out the possibility of a natural cause. He also mentioned that their family had no known enemies.

Police confirmed that key evidence has been gathered from her home, and they are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death.

The rising trend of suicides among TikTokers, actors, and other social media influencers highlights the darker side of online fame. While these platforms offer instant recognition and opportunities for success, they also expose individuals to immense pressure, criticism, and unrealistic expectations.

Many influencers feel trapped in a cycle where they must constantly produce content to stay relevant, often at the cost of their mental well-being. Harassment, cyberbullying, and negative comments can take a severe toll on their self-esteem, leading to anxiety, depression, and, in extreme cases, suicidal thoughts.

The comparison culture on social media further worsens the situation, making individuals feel inadequate despite their achievements. Beyond social media, actors and influencers often struggle with personal and professional pressures that remain hidden from the public eye.

Financial instability, career uncertainty, and the fear of being forgotten contribute to overwhelming stress. Many also battle loneliness, as online interactions replace real-life connections, leaving them without genuine emotional support.