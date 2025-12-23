Karachi: Prominent insurance professional and author Imran Raza Jaffry has officially released his latest book, Blueprint of General Insurance: Concepts, Practices, and Global Perspectives, today through Lulu with global distribution, making it accessible to readers worldwide.

The publication marks Jaffry’s second major contribution to insurance literature, following his earlier book, Navigating the Insurance Spectrum: An Overview Analysis of Types. The new title offers a clear, structured, and practice-oriented framework for understanding general insurance within both local and international contexts.

Speaking on the release, Imran Raza Jaffry stated:

“This book is the outcome of years of hands-on professional experience and continuous engagement with students and practitioners seeking clarity in insurance concepts. My objective with Blueprint of General Insurance is to simplify complex practices and align them with real-world applications.”

Bridging Theory with Real-World Practice

The book comprehensively addresses fundamental insurance principles, risk management and assessment, underwriting and pricing, claims management, reinsurance and retrocession, legal and regulatory frameworks, global case studies, and Islamic insurance (Takaful). It is designed for insurance students, trainees, underwriters, claims professionals, risk managers, regulators, and corporate decision-makers.

Highlighting the relevance of the publication, Jaffry added:

“Modern insurance is no longer limited to policy issuance. It demands risk intelligence, portfolio sustainability, and global alignment. This book serves as a practical blueprint for professionals navigating today’s insurance challenges.”

National Media Recognition

The release of Blueprint of General Insurance has already been featured across major Pakistani digital news, business, and industry platforms, reflecting growing interest in structured insurance education and professional development within the financial services sector.

About the Author

Imran Raza Jaffry brings over two decades of experience in the insurance field. Alongside his corporate role, he remains committed to educating and mentoring new entrants in the insurance industry through writing and professional engagement.

Reflecting on his broader vision, he remarked:

“Pakistan’s insurance sector holds immense potential. Knowledge-driven underwriting and ethical risk management are essential for its sustainable growth. Through my writing, I aim to contribute meaningfully to this evolution.”

Availability

Blueprint of General Insurance: Concepts, Practices, and Global Perspectives is now available in eBook format with global distribution via Lulu, enabling access for readers across Pakistan, the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and other international markets. In future, the book will be available on various international online bookstores.