Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has rejected the idea of being placed under house arrest, according to his sister, Aleema Khan, who spoke to the media outside Adiala Jail.

On December 22, Aleema revealed that Imran Khan urged overseas Pakistanis to halt remittances to Pakistan, citing the injustices faced by expatriates contributing financially to the country.

She outlined PTI’s two key demands: the establishment of a commission to investigate the events of May 9 and November 26, and the release of PTI members who have been detained unjustly. She added that the party would withdraw its call for remittance suspension if the government meets these conditions.

Aleema also stressed Imran Khan’s concerns regarding regional stability, highlighting the critical connection between Pakistan’s peace and Afghanistan’s security. He warned that unrest along the borders could have grave consequences for Pakistan.

Moreover, he stressed the need for economic stability, cautioning that if national institutions remain embroiled in politics, the country’s borders would be left vulnerable.

Meanwhile, PTI’s Information Secretary, Sheikh Waqas Akram, reiterated the party’s stance, stating that the incarcerated former prime minister has instructed the leadership not to compromise on their demands during any negotiations. These demands include the release of all political prisoners, including Imran Khan, and the formation of a judicial commission to probe the May 9 riots and the November 26 incident.