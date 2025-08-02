Advertisements

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, currently imprisoned, has stated that his sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, intend to visit Pakistan solely for personal reasons and have no political motives.

The clarification came after Imran Khan was granted permission by jail authorities to speak with his sons over the phone, following a court directive. The call was arranged during the Toshakhana-II case hearing, held at Adiala Jail under Special Judge Central Shah Rukh Arjumand.

Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, appeared in court where NAB witness Aftab Ahmed’s statement was recorded. Bushra Bibi’s counsel, Arshad Tabrez, completed the cross-examination, while Imran Khan’s lawyer, Qasim Mufti, is set to continue his questioning in the next hearing. The court has also summoned two more witnesses, Rabia and Sana, for the upcoming session.

Speaking to reporters during the hearing, Imran Khan confirmed that his access to newspapers in jail has been reinstated. He emphasized that his sons’ visit is purely for a family meeting and they will not engage in any political or protest-related activities.

This development follows a petition filed by Imran Khan in July 2024, challenging the restriction on communicating with his children.

The Toshakhana-II case proceedings have been adjourned until August 6 for further testimonies and legal arguments.