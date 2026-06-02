ISLAMABAD: Imran Ghaznavi has assumed charge as Chief Media Officer and Principal Spokesperson at the Privatization Commission of Pakistan, where he will oversee strategic communication, media relations, and external stakeholder engagement.

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In his new role, Ghaznavi will focus on strengthening public communication, enhancing stakeholder confidence, and supporting the government’s reform and privatization agenda through effective information dissemination.

Extensive Experience in Public and Private Sectors

Imran Ghaznavi brings more than two decades of professional experience across both the public and private sectors.

He holds an MS in Mass Communication with distinction and an MBA in Marketing. In addition, he has received specialized training in Utility and Energy Regulation from the United States.

Career Across Key National Institutions

Throughout his career, Ghaznavi has served in senior positions at several prominent public-sector organizations.

His professional experience includes roles at Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), and the Planning Commission.

He has also worked with leading media organizations, contributing to both corporate communications and public affairs.

Recent Role at OGRA

Before joining the Privatization Commission, Ghaznavi served as Spokesperson and Senior Executive Director Corporate & Media at the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

He recently stepped down from that position after leading the authority’s media, corporate communication, and stakeholder engagement functions.

Focus on Strategic Communication

Known for his expertise in strategic communication, regulatory affairs, and corporate governance, Ghaznavi is expected to play an important role in strengthening the Privatization Commission’s public outreach efforts.

His appointment comes as the government continues to advance economic reforms and privatization initiatives aimed at improving efficiency, attracting investment, and supporting long-term economic growth.

Officials believe that effective communication and stakeholder engagement will remain essential components of the reform process, making the role of the commission’s media leadership increasingly significant.