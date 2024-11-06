By Mohammed Haidery,Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah.

Karachi : Do research on the impact of the election 2024 U.S. Presidential Election on Pakistan business environment, which might determine trade, investment, or foreign policy. These relations between the United States and Pakistan have changed at different times; however, the future outcome of this election may have an impact on improvement or deterioration in these relations that has an impact on companies between the two coun tries. Textiles and agriculture have been two of the main export-oriented industries in Pakistan. If the election does indeed favor the continuation of policies that favor international trade , then there may be new opportunities for these sectors in the U.S. market. Pakistan is one of the largest sources of imports for the United States; hence, its export development might be aided by a U.S. administration that considers trade liberalization or regional stability. A more protectionist government would impose trade restriction or tariffs, which, by limiting access to their market, would increase P akistani firms’ prices for buying commerce from the U nited States.

Foreign direct investment is another influential area. In t he past, the United States was a major source of foreign direct

investment for Pakistan. The s ectors of infrastructure, information technology, and energy have been more prominen t among these. Investment in South Asia by the U.S. government or incentives offer ed to American businesses to come to Pakistan may encour age more capital inflow.

If the new government implements policies of isolationism, then American investors would be more likely to move their money into greener pastures, rendering it difficult for Pakistani businesses to attract international investment.