The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has commended Sindh’s economic performance, noting that the province has achieved most of its economic targets, according to ARY News.

During a meeting in Islamabad between Sindh’s Provincial Secretary of Finance, Fayaz Jatoi, and IMF officials, the IMF reviewed Sindh’s economic progress over the past eight months and lauded the province’s Rs264 billion surplus in the first half of the fiscal year.

The IMF also praised Sindh’s single sales tax returns and was briefed on the complexities of agricultural income tax, which will see revised rates between July-December 2024 and January-June 2025.

Furthermore, the IMF advised increasing investments in education, public health, and access to clean drinking water, particularly in underdeveloped districts.

Separately, the IMF has urged Pakistan to address revenue shortfalls, with officials emphasizing that there is no room for further deficits. The ongoing policy-level discussions have covered critical areas such as Islamic banking reforms, tax evasion in real estate, foreign exchange trends, and banking sector stability.