International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Kristalina Georgieva has expressed concern over U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff measures, calling them a “significant risk to the global outlook.” She urged the U.S. to collaborate with its trade partners to avoid further economic harm.

Georgieva’s statement follows Trump’s recent tariff escalation, which has intensified trade tensions and raised fears of a global recession and inflation. She emphasized that, amid sluggish growth, further disruptions could worsen the global economy.

The IMF had previously projected global growth at 3.3% for this year, lower than the 3.7% average of the early 21st century. The institution is set to release an updated economic outlook later this month, with the impact of U.S. tariffs expected to be a key topic at the upcoming Spring Meetings in Washington.