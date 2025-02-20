The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has added opener Imam-ul-Haq to the national squad as a replacement for Fakhar Zaman, who sustained an injury during the first match of the ICC Champions Trophy.

The ICC Technical Committee approved the decision following Fakhar’s injury, which ruled him out of the tournament. Imam-ul-Haq is set to depart for Dubai on the earliest available flight to join the team as an opener for Pakistan’s next match.

Expressing his disappointment, Fakhar Zaman stated that representing Pakistan in a major event like the ICC Champions Trophy had been an honor. “Unfortunately, my journey in the tournament has come to an end due to injury,” he said.

Fakhar suffered a knee injury while fielding against New Zealand, leaving the field twice due to pain. Though he returned to complete the innings, experts confirmed that he would not be able to continue as an opener. As a result, the PCB had initially decided to have Saud Shakeel and Babar Azam open the innings in the previous match.