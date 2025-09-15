Human rights activist and lawyer, Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, has lodged a formal harassment complaint against Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar.

According to reports, the incident occurred during Thursday’s proceedings when Justice Dogar allegedly warned Mazari of possible contempt of court charges and even remarked that he could order her arrest, after she was said to have referred to him as a “dictator.” Mazari, however, maintained that she was fulfilling her professional responsibility as a lawyer and expressed readiness to face contempt charges if required.

The complaint, filed through a court associate, was submitted to the IHC’s workplace harassment committee, which is headed by Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz.

In her application, Mazari requested an inquiry under the Protection Against Harassment of Women Act, stating that she had been subjected to “threatening, intimidating, discriminatory, and hostile conduct” by Justice Dogar.

She further appealed for the Chief Justice to be declared guilty of harassment and for the matter to be referred to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC). Mazari also made her complaint public by sharing the application on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).