BY : Muhammad Abubakar.

S.Z.A.B.I.S.T, Karachi.

Karachi : I’m writing you to express my deep concern about the lack of skill development in Pakistan. Pakistan’s educational system focuses more on theoretical knowledge than teaching students practical skills. Due to the lack of skill development, the graduates face problems in the realities of the modern job market. As the world rapidly evolves in technology, innovation, and specialized industries, many institutions in Pakistan continue to rely on outdated curricula. This gap between education and market demands contributes to high unemployment rates, especially among the young generation, even though there are job opportunities available in fields like not only information technology or agriculture, but also there are a lot of opportunities in art, sport, and digital marketing. Educational institutes should teach students new skills so that they can secure their future. Additionally,Creating a strong skill development strategy is essential not only for lowering the unemployment rate, but also for moving Pakistan’s economy forward. Putting resources into human resources through centered preparation drives can open up new financial roads, support efficiency, and raise expectations for everyday comforts. It is vital for the public authority, instructive establishments, and ventures to join together and focus on expertise advancement. By furnishing our childhood with the important abilities, we can make room for a more brilliant and more prosperous future for Pakistan.