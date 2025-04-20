Karachi, April 2025 — ILMA University proudly presented The Emerging Fashionpreneur Frontier (ITEFF) 2025, a dynamic fashion showcase that brought together over 20 student-founded brands in a celebration of innovation, culture, and entrepreneurship. This trailblazing event set a new precedent for student-led excellence in fashion and business.

Organized under the esteemed School of Fashion and Arts, ITEFF 2025 was the result of months of relentless effort by students from Psychology, Introduction to Media and Social Science, and BS Fashion Designing. Blending creativity with entrepreneurial drive, these students transformed classroom learning into bold, market-ready fashion ventures.

The event was mentored by Ilma University Lecturer Mr. Owais Saleem, Ms. Maica Mary, Ms. Tayyaba Rahat, Ms. Tahira who guided students in refining their brand narratives, collection aesthetics, and professional execution.

Prof. Dr. Yasmeen Sultana, Dean, Faculty of Media and Design, opened the event with a message of encouragement and pride in the students’ creativity. She was joined by Syed Kashif Rafi, Registrar, ILMA University, who also commended the faculty and students for orchestrating such a high-impact event. Both dignitaries honored the guest speakers and student participants with momentos as a gesture of appreciation.

The event welcomed a lineup of distinguished guests, including Jawed Sheikh, the legendary actor and Chief Guest, who inspired the audience with his words:

“What I saw tonight was not just a fashion show — it was a movement. These students have blended passion, purpose, and professionalism in a way that reflects the bright future of Pakistan’s fashion industry.”

Other notable guests included Numaira Manzoor, CEO of Sky Tech, Faraz Hashmi, renowned businessman, Aslam Khaliq, senior fashion critic, M. Shariq, Secretary of the Human Development Authority, Anis Raja, anchor at Metro TV, and Zohaib, fashion designer from Edenrobe. Their presence added immense value, providing students with direct exposure to real industry perspectives.

The runway was ignited with vibrant showcases from student brands such as Kerei, Gonul, Wurde, Zayfara, Braviir, Rawaan, Rizotas, Zashwan, Rosania, Duroof, Turkizo, Zarwast, Velaya, Zarlish, Vestra, Raven Trails, Riwayat, Fusion Aesthetic, Sovra, Mismart, Vishka, and Royal Elegant. Each collection told a story — from cultural roots and social causes to futuristic silhouettes and global trends.

In a standout moment of unity and awareness, several students used their collections to express solidarity with Palestine, incorporating powerful symbolic motifs into their garments — a heartfelt display of empathy and global consciousness through fashion.

ITEFF 2025 was covered by a large number of media outlets, bloggers, and fashion journalists, amplifying the event’s message and impact across platforms. From the minimalist strength of Kerei, to Gonul’s Arabic luxury, and Riwayat’s cultural depth, the show reflected the bold imagination and business acumen of ILMA’s students.

With ITEFF 2025, ILMA University continues to lead as a center for academic innovation and creative empowerment — proving once again that every runway is a roadmap to success.