Karachi : ILMA University, we proudly celebrated International Women’s Day through the NISA – Celebrating Her in the Light of Islam initiative, honoring the strength, dignity, and leadership of women.
The event brought together inspiring voices from academia, industry, and community leadership to reflect on women’s empowerment, guided by Islamic values and the vision of sustainable development.
Through meaningful dialogue, keynote insights, and a dynamic panel discussion, the gathering highlighted the vital role women play in shaping a progressive and inclusive society.
Together, we continue to champion education, leadership, and opportunity for women.
