Karachi, November 29, 2024 — ILMA University, as a collaborating partner, proudly participated in the prestigious Financial Acumen Seminar & Certificate Distribution Ceremony, held at the Pakistan Stock Exchange Auditorium. Organised by Financial Acumen in collaboration with the Pakistan Stock Exchange and Umm-ul-Aaima Group of Companies, the event aimed to foster financial literacy and professional development, bringing together distinguished industry leaders, corporate professionals, and aspiring students.

Representing ILMA University, Syed Kashif Rafi, Registrar and Director of Sustainability, International Linkages & Opportunities, and Assistant Rotary Public Image Coordinator, Zone 1B, Rotary International, delivered an inspiring talk on the importance of sustainable practices in financial strategies and the role of academic institutions in bridging industry gaps. His insights resonated with the diverse audience, highlighting his expertise in leadership and strategic growth.

Ms. Raeda Latif, Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer at the Pakistan Stock Exchange, spoke about investment opportunities at PSX, the benefits of public listings, the GEM Index, Green Listings, and other emerging opportunities for investors. Mr. Munir Khanani, CEO of Munir Khanani Securities, discussed the vast potential of the Pakistan Stock Exchange and its role in shaping the future of financial markets. Mr. Bilal Farooq Zardi, CEO of the Pakistan Stock Broker Association, emphasized the importance of responsible investing in creating sustainable growth. Mr. Mubashar Sadik, CEO of the Institute of Financial Markets of Pakistan, highlighted the growing need for financial certifications to enhance market credibility and ensure investor confidence.

The seminar was further graced by the presence of ILMA University’s Dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences, Dr. Raja Rehan; Head of IT, Mr. Zohaib Sajid; and Faculty Coordinator, Department of Business Administration, Mr. Fazal Qureshi.

As a collaborating partner, ILMA University demonstrated its unwavering commitment to empowering professionals and students through meaningful engagements with industry experts. The event was well-attended, marking a significant step toward bridging academia and the corporate world.