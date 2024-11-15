ILMA University proudly inaugurated the 17th International Conference on Management and Social Science, a distinguished event focused on fostering international cooperation, sustainable development, and academic exchange. The conference gathered diplomats, experts, and thought leaders from around the world to address global challenges and explore opportunities for collaboration in various fields.

The event began with a warm welcome by Prof. Dr. Mansoor uz Zafar Dawood, Vice Chancellor of ILMA University, who emphasized the significance of the conference in strengthening academic and diplomatic relations between nations. He reaffirmed ILMA University’s dedication to advancing knowledge, and innovation, and facilitating global collaborations for the betterment of society. He applauded the efforts of the Conference Chair, Prof. Dr. Raja Rehan, Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences, Conveners, Syed Kashif Rafi, Registrar, Prof. Dr. Imtiaz Subhani, Director ORIC, Dr. Fahad Lasi, Additional Director, QAL, Conference Co-Chairs, Advisory & Organizing Committee members, faculty, staff and students for this outstanding conference.

The opening session was marked by a recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the National Anthem, setting a respectful tone for the day’s proceedings. Distinguished keynote speakers included:

Mr. Herman Hardynata Ahmad, Consul General of Malaysia, spoke on the role of advanced technology in driving Malaysia’s economic progress and the growing academic cooperation between Malaysia and Pakistan, particularly through ILMA University.

Keynote speaker, Mr. Muhammad Faiz Kidwai, Founder of Rotary Pakistan Smart Villages, discussed the importance of sustainability in education and shared the transformative role of Rotary Pakistan in advancing rural development and contributing to global sustainability goals.

Prof. Dr. S. M. Tariq Rafi, Chairman of the Sindh Higher Education Commission, praised ILMA University for hosting the conference and underscored the need for universities to embrace technology and innovation to prepare students for the challenges ahead.

The session concluded with the vote of thanks by the Registrar of ILMA University and Conference Convener, Syed Kashif Rafi, expressing deep gratitude to the Chief Guest, Guests of Honor, and Keynote Speaker for their valuable contributions to the success of the event. A special vote of thanks was extended to the Lead Partner of the conference, Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited (PMEX), for their support and acknowledged the significant role played by PMEX for being one of the engines driving our economy.

Key partners for this prestigious conference include Noman Group of Companies, Global Educational Consultant Society, Pakistan Mercantile Exchange, Rotary International District 3271, Rotary Club of Karachi Pearl, The Intellects Club, Daily Ausaf, ABN News, Pakistan’s 1st Urdu Roman News, Biz Today, Umm-ul-Aaima Associates, Digizen Studio, Rapido, The Pakistan Guardian, BURQUE, The AZB and Rotary Pakistan Smart Villages. Their support underscores the significance of collaborative efforts in promoting research, innovation, and sustainable development.

Panel Discussions and Research Thematic Sessions

The second part of the conference featured a series of thought-provoking panel discussions that addressed a wide array of topics in management, social sciences, and sustainability. Notable sessions included:

The 17th International Conference on Management and Social Science featured a series of engaging panel discussions that covered a wide range of critical topics in management, economics, and sustainability. Experts explored debt management and policy coordination, emphasizing how effective debt strategies and international policy alignment can foster financial stability and long-term economic growth. A session on sustainable development practices focused on how these practices contribute to regional stability, incorporating economic, environmental, and social factors to build a more sustainable future. Another panel examined consumer perceptions and attitudes towards SMS advertising in Pakistan, providing insights into how consumer engagement with SMS marketing is shaped by perceptions and its broader impact on marketing strategies. Discussions also addressed content marketing’s impact on consumer purchase intentions, particularly the mediating role of social media and online convenience, alongside the moderating effects of brand equity.

The session on sustainable strategies and business value creation highlighted how companies can integrate sustainability into their operations, balancing profitability with social and environmental responsibility. Experts also explored the synergy between HR initiatives and a positive work environment, examining how HR practices can improve job satisfaction, employee engagement, and organizational success. The conference also looked at the determinants of unemployment in Pakistan, analyzing how economic factors such as GDP growth, inflation, foreign direct investment, and population growth influence unemployment trends. A session focused on graduate employability in Malaysia examined the crucial role of technology skills, self-efficacy, and personality in shaping employability outcomes within the Malaysian Technical University Network (MTUN). Finally, the panel on sustainable financial growth in Pakistan’s automobile sector analyzed the effects of solvency, company size, financial leverage, and the degree of financial leverage (DFL) on long-term sustainability within the industry.

As a token of appreciation for their invaluable contributions, shields were presented to the distinguished speakers and guests. The day 1 of the conference concluded with a networking session, offering attendees the opportunity to engage in meaningful exchanges and explore potential future collaborations across academic and professional fields.

The 17th International Conference on Management and Social Science will continue on the 2nd day Nov 16 2024 with additional sessions, workshops, and discussions on a variety of topics, from global development and innovation to sustainable business practices, economic growth, and the latest trends in digital marketing.