Karachi : A day of impactful conversations, recognition of excellence, and celebration of youth leadership — all inspired by the spirit of Marka-e-Haq.

ILMA University, Gulshan Campus, proudly welcomed AAJ TV’s “Awaz” — a thought-provoking panel discussion held under the powerful theme of “Marka-e-Haq”.

The event was organized and managed by the Events Department, Gulshan Campus, with enthusiastic volunteering by ISGC.

We were honored to host an esteemed panel of Guest of Honors:

• Dr. Hammad Tahir (Pro Chancellor, ILMA University)

• Mr. Syed Muhammad Habibullah (Deputy Director, Directorate of Youth Affairs Sindh)

• Mr. Munawar Mahesar (Secretary, Sports & Youth Affairs Sindh)

• MPA Saima Agha (Parliamentary Secretary for Youth Affairs in Sindh Assembly)

• Mr. Javed Alam Odho (Additional IG Police Karachi)

• Mr. Sharjeel Kharal (Additional IG Police Operations)

• Mr. Farhan Chishti (Member National Assembly)

• Brig. Muhammad Umar Farooq (Regional Directorate Commander ANF Sindh)

The Professional Youth Foundation (PYFP) also graced the occasion with a special Award Ceremony, recognizing outstanding contributions and achievements — hosted by Muqaddas, our talented Creative & Events Coordinator at ILMA University, Gulshan Campus.

Adding to the pride, the show “Awaz” was hosted by our prestigious alumnus, Umer Affaq, whose presence brought an inspiring connection between ILMA’s past and present.

