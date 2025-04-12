Karachi, Pakistan – April 11–12, 2025: ILMA University successfully concluded its 5th International Conference on Combating Fake News and Climate Reporting in the Digital Era, a landmark two-day event that brought together prominent journalists, researchers, academics, and environmental experts for rich dialogue on the intersection of media integrity, disinformation, and climate advocacy.

The conference commenced with a welcome address by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mansoor uz Zafar Dawood, followed by a compelling keynote by Chief Guest Mr. Asif Zuberi, a veteran journalist with more than 40 years of experience. He reflected on the growing threat of deepfakes, fake news, and AI-generated content, stressing the importance of credible journalism and public trust in the digital age.

The closing note of the inaugural session was delivered by Registrar and Conference Co-Chair Syed Kashif Rafi, who emphasized ILMA University’s mission to foster platforms for meaningful knowledge exchange and social impact.

Both days featured thought-provoking and insightful research paper presentations by academics and scholars from across the country. These sessions were led by prominent academic figures: Prof. Dr. Asmat Ara, Chair and Head of the Department of Mass Communication at the University of Karachi, with Co-Chair Dr. Fatima Anjary from SZABIST; Prof. Dr. Erum Hafeez, Chair and Head of the Department of Media Science at Iqra University (Airport Campus), with Co-Chair Dr. Sobia Usman from Iqra University (Main Campus); Prof. Dr. Mujeeb Abro, Chair and Head of the Department of Media & Communication Studies at SALU, Khairpur, alongside Co-Chair Dastar Chandio from SBBU Nawabshah; Dr. Masroor Khanum, Chair and Head of the Department of Mass Communication at FUUAST, with Dr. Uzma Qazi, Co-Chair from Greenwich University; and Dr. Tauha Shabbir of Hamdard University, who chaired with Co-Chair Dr.Usman Farooq from Indus University and sixth and last session was chaired by Dr. Ramzan Pahore, former chairman of department Media Science IBA Sukker and co- chaired by Dr.Aftab Madni from SBBU.

The first day featured a powerful panel discussion titled “Deepfakes and AI-Generated Content: The New Frontier of Disinformation,” moderated by Syed Faisal Karim, a leading digital and environmental journalist. The panel included Dr. Nuzhat Khan, CEO of BlueNet+ and former DG of the National Institute of Oceanography; Shabina Faraz, senior journalist for BBC Urdu and Dawn; Kamal Siddiqi, award-winning journalist and former Director of CEJ-IBA; Danish Rashdi, Head of IUCN Sindh & Balochistan; and Munazza Siddiqui, Executive Producer at Geo News (International). Mr. Zahir Hameed, CEO of Apparel Zone, served as the Presiding Chairman of the session, lending valuable insight and industry perspective.

The second day opened with a keynote by Dr. Muhammad Fahad Humayun, Assistant Professor of Communication at the University of Evansville, USA. He shared international perspectives on digital journalism, misinformation, and media literacy.

This was followed by a second impactful panel discussion titled “The Role of Journalism in Climate Advocacy,” moderated by seasoned journalist Kamran. The panelists, once again featuring Shabina Faraz, Danish Rashdi, Dr. Nuzhat Khan, Munazza Siddiqui, and Kamal Siddiqi, delved into how media can shape public understanding, policy, and action regarding the climate crisis.

The closing session featured a keynote by Dr. Majid Ali, a PhD researcher at TU Dresden, Germany, who spoke on how hydrogen technologies are represented in MENA-region media. This was followed by the closing keynote by Ms. Afia Salam, Pakistan’s leading environmental journalist, who underscored the urgency of climate-responsible reporting.

Guest of Honor, renowned actress and producer Ms. Zeba Bakhtiar, shared thoughtful reflections on the cultural and narrative power of media in shaping society’s conscience.

All distinguished panelists, moderators, chairs, and guests were presented with shields by Conference Chair Prof. Dr. Yasmeen Sultana, Dean of the Faculty of Media & Design, and Co-Chair Syed Kashif Rafi, Registrar of ILMA University.

In her heartfelt Vote of Thanks, Prof. Dr. Yasmeen Sultana Farooqui acknowledged Chancellor Mr. Noman Abid Lakhan T.I., and Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mansoor uz Zafar Dawood for their consistent guidance and support. She extended deep appreciation to Syed Kashif Rafi for his leadership and tireless coordination, praised her faculty team — Tayyaba, Abdullah, and Tahira — as well as students and staff for their contributions, and thanked the many national and international participants. She reaffirmed ILMA University’s commitment to academic excellence and global dialogue, having now hosted all five editions of the conference.

She also acknowledged the valuable support of all conference partners:

Noman Group of Companies, Global Education Consultant Society, Rapido, The Intellects Club, Rotary District 3271, Rotary Club of Karachi Pearl, Faizan Steels, Myco, Daily Ausaf, Dr. Essa Laboratory, Alkaram Towels, The Pakistan Guardian, Sky Tech, Coarts, Hamari Web, Biz Today, AZB, Arif Habib Limited, ABN News, Clipsal, and Pakistan Mercantile Exchange.

The conference concluded with a strong reaffirmation of truth, accountability, and environmental responsibility in the digital era.