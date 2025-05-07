ILMA University convened its 33rd Board of Governors (BoG) meeting on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at its Main Campus, ILMA University in Karachi. The meeting was chaired by Mr. Noman Abid Lakhani (TI), Chancellor of ILMA University, and attended by distinguished members of the Board who play a pivotal role in steering the university’s academic, administrative, and strategic directions.

Key attendees included Mr. Faraz Lakhani, President ILMA University; Mr. Hammad Tahir, Pro Chancellor; Dr. Mansoor uz Zafar Dawood, Vice Chancellor; Dr. A.Q. Mughal, Dr. Yasmeen Sultana, Dean Faculty of Media & Design; Dr. Farhan Essa Abdullah; Dr. Adnan Abid; Dr. Muhammad Asif Khan; Dr. Sahabzada Jahanzeb Khan; Col. (R) Tahir Hussain; Syed Kashif Rafi, Registrar; Dr. Fahad Lasi, Director QAL; Mr. Muhammad Naeem Khan; and Mr. Faiz Brohi, who joined as a special invitee.

The meeting highlighted ILMA University’s significant strides in the areas of academic excellence, research innovation, interdisciplinary research, infrastructure development, and digital transformation. The board members applauded the university’s initiatives in expanding access to quality higher education, enhancing student services, and deepening industry-academic linkages.

Chancellor Mr. Noman Abid Lakhani (TI) reaffirmed the university’s commitment to empowering the youth with transformative learning experiences and fostering a knowledge-based society. The Vice Chancellor, Dr. Mansoor uz Zafar Dawood, presented key achievements, including curriculum advancements, international collaborations, accreditation milestones, and student-led community initiatives.

Board members expressed their appreciation for the university’s rapid growth and commitment to excellence. They highlighted how ILMA has become a catalyst for social and economic change, offering not only academic degrees but also creating platforms for innovation, entrepreneurship, and civic engagement. The members acknowledged the administration’s dedication to maintaining quality assurance and upholding global academic standards.

Additionally, the Board members collectively reaffirmed their commitment to the well-being and progress of Pakistan. They emphasized the vital role ILMA University plays in nation-building by nurturing responsible, skilled, and ethical citizens. The university’s ongoing efforts to promote inclusive education, technological advancement, and sustainable practices were recognized as critical contributions to the country’s long-term development goals.

ILMA University continues to play a dynamic role in shaping future-ready graduates and contributing to national development through its progressive academic programs, green campus initiatives, and research-driven approach.

The 33rd BoG meeting concluded with strategic discussions and a shared vision for scaling ILMA University’s impact at both national and global levels.