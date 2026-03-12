Karachi, 12 March 2026: ILMA University marked International Women’s Day at its Main Campus through the NISA – Celebrating Her in the Light of Islam initiative, bringing together distinguished professionals, and community leaders to reflect on the role, dignity, and empowerment of women in society through the lens of Islamic values.

The event commenced with a welcome address by the Honorable Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Mansoor Uz Zafar Dawood, who highlighted the significance of recognizing women’s contributions in education, leadership, and social development. He reiterated the university’s commitment to empowering women through education and dialogue, aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 5: Gender Equality and SDG 4: Quality Education.

A keynote address was delivered by Sahibzadi Mahin Khan, Founder Patron-in-Chief and President of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Korangi, who spoke about the importance of women’s participation in entrepreneurship, economic development, and leadership in business.

A key segment of the event was the panel discussion titled “Celebrating Her in the Light of Islam,” which featured eminent panelists including Mahnaz Rahman, Council Member HRCP, President NOWCommunities, Council Member PIIA and Former Resident Director Aurat Foundation; Moneeza Butt, Senior Partner at KPMG and Board Member ICAP; Prof. (R) Dr. Nigar Sajjad Zaheer, Former Head of the Department of Islamic History at the University of Karachi and noted writer and historian; Shahzad Sabir, District Governor (2026–27) Rotary International District 3271; and Amena Khan, Film Director and CEO of DreamTeem Films. The event also featured ILMA alumna Faiza Abbasi, Assistant Manager Group Communications at Packages Group, who shared her professional journey and encouraged students to pursue excellence and leadership in the corporate sector.

The session was moderated by Prof. Dr. Yasmeen Sultana, Dean Faculty of Media & Design, who facilitated a thoughtful discussion on women’s leadership, societal challenges, and the teachings of Islam that emphasize respect, dignity, and equal opportunities for women.

The gathering was graced by Registrar Syed Kashif Rafi, while faculty members and students attended the event. The program was organized by the Faculty of Media and Design in collaboration with the Event Department under the supervision of Syed Kashif Rafi, reflecting ILMA University’s commitment to fostering inclusive dialogue and celebrating women’s achievements.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Syed Kashif Rafi, and souvenirs were presented to the distinguished guests by the Honorable Vice Chancellor Dr. Mansoor Uz Zafar Dawood, Registrar Syed Kashif Rafi, and Dean Faculty of Media & Design Dr. Yasmeen Sultana.