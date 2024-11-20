The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday approved former Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan’s bail application in the Toshakhana 2.0 case.

The court has ordered the immediate release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan from jail.

IHC’s Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb approved Imran Khan’s bail application, requiring two surety bonds of Rs1 million each, to be submitted by separate guarantors.

Last week, a special court in Islamabad rejected the acquittal pleas of Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Toshakhana 2.0 case. Special Judge Shahrukh Arjumand delivered the ruling, with formal charges expected to be framed on November 18.

The case revolves around allegations that Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Bushra Bibi retained state gifts without meeting the legal requirements.

In contrast, the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected Khan’s request for interim bail in all the cases filed against him on Wednesday.

During the proceedings, the Punjab Home Department informed the court that no cases had been registered against Imran Khan within the province. However, the federal government’s lawyer revealed that the Islamabad Police had filed a total of 62 cases against the PTI leader.