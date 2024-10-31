BY : Zubaida Faisal.

Szabist Karachi.



Karachi : Everyday, we witness stray dogs and cats suffering from neglect, hunger and abuse. In urban cities like Karachi and Lahore it is estimated that a significant portion of street animals are injured or being killed by vehicles due to heavy traffic, lack of proper shelters and reckless drivers. Instead of receiving kindness these

poor lives face unimaginable cruelty. A recent example of cruelty towards street animals involves the mass poisoning of stray dogs. The sight of these animals dying in pain is a reality check on little regard this nation has for their suffering. In order to control population other ways like building shatters and neutering programs and yet we choose the most heartless route. I urge our society and government to open their eyes and hearts

to realize the pain these animals are put through. They have just as much right to live without constant fear and suffering.