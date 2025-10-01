KARACHI – Inspector General (IG) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, has announced strict penalties for motorists found driving without a valid license.

Speaking at a ceremony in Karachi, the IG revealed that authorities had initially considered fines as high as Rs100,000 for such violations, but the Sindh government advised against imposing such a steep amount.

As per the revised penalty structure, motorcyclists driving without a license will now be fined Rs20,000, car drivers Rs30,000, and heavy vehicle drivers Rs50,000.

The IG noted that nearly 300,000 residents of Karachi have already obtained online driving licenses. He stressed that meaningful reforms in traffic management would only be possible once the city’s licensing system is fully strengthened.

In a related move, Karachi’s traffic police have entered the second phase of their awareness campaign ahead of the launch of the e-challan system. Soon, traffic violations will be monitored digitally, with automated challans issued using photographic and video evidence.

DIG Traffic also met with outdoor advertising companies to promote traffic safety. As part of this collaboration, over 100 locations in the city will display awareness content through signboards, streamers, and other outdoor media. Educational videos and images will also be circulated to inform citizens about road safety.

Under the upcoming faceless e-challan system, violations will be digitally recorded and challans delivered to offenders’ homes via post. Citizens will also be able to view their fines through the official traffic police mobile application.

Authorities have urged Karachi’s residents to follow traffic laws to avoid heavy fines and unnecessary inconvenience.