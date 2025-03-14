BY : Waseem Khan.

Karachi : In the past, iftar parties of film stars were highly publicized in the film industry. Actors Muhammad Ali, Zeba, Mustafa Qureshi, Sultan Rahi, and other stars used to host iftar parties during Ramadan.

After a gap, this tradition has started again. Producer Sultana Siddiqui hosted an iftar party in honor of showbiz stars, which was attended by politicians and artists. Famous artists took selfies with each other.

Wherever you looked, the stars of dramas and films were shining. The gathering of senior and junior artists looked like a big festival.

Notable attendees included the lovely couple Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed, actresses Sahar Khan, Tooba Anwar, Sabika Farooq, Ashna Shah, Amina Ilyas, Sania Saeed, Ayesha Omar, Nida Yasir, Iqra Aziz, Bushra Ansari, Asma Abbas, Nadia Khan, Nadia Afghan, Javed Sheikh, Adnan Siddiqui, Ejaz Aslam, Yasir Nawaz, Danish Nawaz, Usama Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Noman Masood, Arts Council President Ahmed Shah, Provincial Minister Sharjeel Memon, Senator Khushbakht Shujaat, journalist Mazhar Abbas, Satish Anand, former federal minister Javed Jabbar, Adnan Shah Tipu, film director Asim Raza, Saif Hassan, Ahsan Khan, Asif Raza Mir, and Marina Khan participated in the event.