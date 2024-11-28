ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has extended the deadline for electricity bill payments until November 29, 2024, to assist consumers affected by the disruptions caused by PTI protests, here on Wednesday.

The extension allows users to pay bill without incurring additional surcharges.

IESCO has informed all relevant offices, banks and post offices to accommodate the extended payment period.

The move comes as normalcy returns to the capital after the successful operation to disperse PTI protesters, clearing road and reopening key routes, including the Islamabad-Lahore motorway.

The potest in Islamabad was called off by PTI after security forces launched crackdown on the protesters.