Karachi : Consumers should ensure that they purchase goods at government rates during Ramadan. Inflation can only be controlled through consumer unity. It is the moral duty of consumers to identify profiteering traders. Consumer Association of Pakistan Chairman Kokab Iqbal, along with Provincial Minister Bureau of Supply, Price Control Usman Ghani Hanghoro, MPA Asif Musa and Assistant Commissioner Baldia, visited various markets of the municipality to review prices.

On this occasion, the measurements of various petrol pumps were also checked and the petrol pump at which the measurement was found to be less than the weight was found to be less than the weight. It was sealed on the instructions of Provincial Minister for Bureau Supply, Price Control Usman Ghani. During price checking in municipal markets, manipulation was also observed in the measurements of milk vendors. On which action was taken against such shopkeepers on the spot. Kokab Iqbal said that profiteering traders are robbing consumers with both hands, that is, on the one hand, by selling expensive goods and on the other hand, by manipulating weights and measures. He said that profiteering traders do not deserve any concessions.

Instead of fined, they should be sent to jail for several days. Kokab Iqbal further said that Ramadan is the month of blessings, but even in this month, the market for illegal profiteers is hot throughout the country.The government should ensure availability at its fixed rates and a provincial chief minister’s task force for consumer protection should be formed to control profiteers. In which the Consumer Association of Pakistan, a representative organization of consumers, should be represented. Because the Consumer Association of Pakistan has been engaged in the practical struggle for consumer rights for the last 25 years. Kokab Iqbal said that some unregistered users’ fake organizations are also working for their own interests. The government should take legal action against such organizations.He clarified that the Consumer Protection Council can only be formed under the provincial government.