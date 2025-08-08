Advertisements

The Office of Communications press@mail.whitehouse.gov : In a powerful tribute to the unprecedented successes of President Donald J. Trump’s second term, Newsmax’s “Trump 200: America Rises“ marked the first 200 days of bold leadership that has revitalized our nation. The hourlong special last night showcased President Trump’s transformative victories for everyday Americans, from historic border security to infrastructure revitalization, featuring exclusive insights from key Trump Administration officials who are delivering on the America First agenda.

Here’s what you missed:

Host Rob Finnerty opened with a striking montage showing the best moments of the first 200 days: “That’s 200 days — not four years, by the way.”

“That’s 200 days — not four years, by the way.” Finnerty contrasted President Trump’s border security with the Biden Administration’s open border: “We now have the most secure border in modern American history after a four-year period where millions upon millions of illegal aliens poured into the country each year and Joe Biden told us the border was closed. In the month of July, for a third month in a row, zero illegal aliens were released into the country.”

“We now have the most secure border in modern American history after a four-year period where millions upon millions of illegal aliens poured into the country each year and Joe Biden told us the border was closed. In the month of July, for a third month in a row, zero illegal aliens were released into the country.” White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller outlined the long list of victories achieved for the American people: “It’s the reawakening of the American spirit — putting our country first, our people first, our citizens first, in every interaction around the world. We have a President now who is defending, with every ounce of his being, the wellbeing of the American people.”

“It’s the reawakening of the American spirit — putting our country first, our people first, our citizens first, in every interaction around the world. We have a President now who is defending, with every ounce of his being, the wellbeing of the American people.” Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy delivered an update on the Trump Administration’s air traffic control overhaul: “We just got a historic downpayment — $12.5 billion. We have a plan in place to spend that money and to make it great… We’ve surged more air traffic controllers into our Academy… We are on the pathway to making sure that we resolve all of these delays and cancellations that take place on our airspace.”

“We just got a historic downpayment — $12.5 billion. We have a plan in place to spend that money and to make it great… We’ve surged more air traffic controllers into our Academy… We are on the pathway to making sure that we resolve all of these delays and cancellations that take place on our airspace.” Duffy touted the success of the Administration’s English language proficiency requirement for truck drivers: “We have taken 1,500 trucks out of service — off the roads — because the drivers couldn’t speak English… English is the language of the United States of America — and if you’re going to get in a mobile missile, you should speak our language.”

“We have taken 1,500 trucks out of service — off the roads — because the drivers couldn’t speak English… English is the language of the United States of America — and if you’re going to get in a mobile missile, you should speak our language.” Secretary of Education Linda McMahon spotlighted the Administration’s America First education policy: “What the President wants to do is to get the bureaucracy out of education. The fact that we have to spend over 50 cents of every dollar that goes to a school for regulatory compliance is just ridiculous. That money should be going to kids, it should be going to schools, it should be put into teachers’ pay… We’re going to have much better education in our country by returning it to the states.”

“What the President wants to do is to get the bureaucracy out of education. The fact that we have to spend over 50 cents of every dollar that goes to a school for regulatory compliance is just ridiculous. That money should be going to kids, it should be going to schools, it should be put into teachers’ pay… We’re going to have much better education in our country by returning it to the states.” Border Czar Tom Homan described the stunning results of the Administration’s border security effort: “Within seven weeks, President Trump gave us the most secure border in the history of this nation, and the numbers prove it. He did in seven weeks what Joe Biden couldn’t — and wouldn’t — do in four years… I’ve been doing this for over 40 years; they’re certainly the lowest numbers I’ve ever seen — but going back in the history books, we can’t find a more secure border in the history of this nation than we have today.”

“Within seven weeks, President Trump gave us the most secure border in the history of this nation, and the numbers prove it. He did in seven weeks what Joe Biden couldn’t — and wouldn’t — do in four years… I’ve been doing this for over 40 years; they’re certainly the lowest numbers I’ve ever seen — but going back in the history books, we can’t find a more secure border in the history of this nation than we have today.” Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing Peter Navarro reflected on the differences between the first and second terms: “The President pursued an agenda much like he’s doing now, which is to say deregulation, tax cuts, good-paying jobs, and most of all, getting tough on trade, having fair trade. The difference is how the Trump trade policy is being welcomed now and acknowledged as working beautifully… This is night and day — everybody working for the President is pulling an oar in the right direction… He is the greatest President in modern history.”

“The President pursued an agenda much like he’s doing now, which is to say deregulation, tax cuts, good-paying jobs, and most of all, getting tough on trade, having fair trade. The difference is how the Trump trade policy is being welcomed now and acknowledged as working beautifully… This is night and day — everybody working for the President is pulling an oar in the right direction… He is the greatest President in modern history.” State Department Spokeswoman Tammy Bruce perfectly summarized foreign policy in President Trump’s return: “America is back because Donald Trump is back.”