[Lahore – January , 2025] – The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP) has launched a new publication titled ‘ICMA Roadmap for Developing a Progressive Industrial Policy,’ prepared by its Research and Publications (R&P) Department.

This publication offers an in-depth analysis of Pakistan’s industrial policy framework, addressing key challenges while identifying untapped opportunities in the industrial sector. As the government moves towards unveiling a new industrial policy, the book provides expert recommendations and a strategic 10-year action plan to support the Ministry of Industries and Production in driving sustainable industrial growth. It combines detailed analyses, practical solutions, and global best practices to assist policymakers in shaping Pakistan’s industrial transformation.

The book was officially launched during a ceremony held at the ICMA Lahore Campus. Mr. Muhammad Yasin, Vice President and Chairman of the Research and Publications Committee of ICMA, performed the ribbon-cutting and introduced the book to participants and the media. He highlighted the key features of the publication, noting that it comprises six chapters, each dedicated to critical aspects of Pakistan’s industrial policy and sectoral development.