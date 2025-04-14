Islamabad, April 14, 2025 — A landmark renewal of the Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA) was signed today at ICMA Campus, Islamabad, between ICMA Pakistan and ACCA UK. The renewed agreement was signed by Mr. Ghulam Mustafa Qazi, President of ICMA International, and Ms. Helen Brand, Chief Executive of ACCA Global, reaffirming their shared commitment to professional excellence and global collaboration in the field of accountancy.

On the occasion, Mr. Ghulam Mustafa Qazi, President of ICMA, remarked: “This renewed partnership reaffirms our shared vision of empowering finance professionals with global credentials and enhancing cross-border mobility for our members.”

Mr. Zia ul Mustafa Awan, Chairman Strategic Board, remarked: “This renewed Strategic Partnership Agreement with ACCA reflects our continued commitment to global collaboration and professional excellence. Building on the foundation laid in 2020, the partnership has advanced mutual recognition, strengthened member pathways, and fostered impactful capacity-building over the past five years.”

The ceremony was attended by senior leadership from both institutions. From ICMA Pakistan, the distinguished attendees included Mr. Abdul Qayyum (Honorary Treasurer) and Mr. Aamir Ijaz Khan (Executive Director). The ACCA delegation comprised Mr. Asad Hameed Khan (Head ACCA in Pakistan), Mr. Muhammad Shahid Khan (Education Relationships Lead – Pakistan), along with other senior officials.

The renewed agreement further strengthens opportunities for reciprocal exemptions for fellow members of both accounting bodies, while expanding collaboration in joint CPD initiatives, research and knowledge sharing, advocacy for global professional standards, and the continued development of the accountancy profession both within Pakistan and on the international stage.

? A good number of members from both the Institutes have already benefited from this arrangement and are now proudly contributing to global finance and accounting roles across the world.