Lahore : The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) jointly organized the Best Corporate and Sustainability Report Awards (BCSRA) 2024 in Lahore. The prestigious event recognized organizations across multiple sectors for excellence in corporate and sustainability reporting, reinforcing Pakistan’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and good governance.

Chief Guest, Mr. Akif Saeed, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), commended both Institutes for their longstanding efforts in promoting excellence through the Best Corporate and Sustainability Awards.

“These awards have become a symbol of corporate excellence, celebrating organizations that demonstrate transparency, accountability, and a commitment to responsible business practices,” he said.

Mr. Saeed highlighted that global investors increasingly evaluate companies beyond profitability and now consider environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance as a key metric.

He reaffirmed SECP’s commitment to advancing Pakistan’s ESG and sustainability agenda through regulatory reforms, disclosure guidelines, and the ESG Sustain Portal, initiatives helping align corporate Pakistan with global standards and attract responsible investment.

Mr. Ghulam Mustafa Qazi, President ICMA Pakistan, highlighted that transparent and responsible reporting has become the cornerstone of modern business.

“Organizations today are expected not only to demonstrate financial performance but also to show how they create long-term value for society and the environment. High-quality reporting builds trust, enhances credibility, and fosters sustainable growth,” he said.

Mr. Saif Ullah, President ICAP, described the awards as a “statement of purpose” for the nation’s professional and corporate community.

“This ceremony is more than a celebration; it reflects our collective vision to develop a corporate culture based on clarity, transparency, and truth — a culture that strengthens investor confidence and drives economic growth,” he emphasized.

Mr. Muhammad Yasin, Vice President ICMA and Co-Chairman of the Joint Committee, expressed gratitude for the collaboration between ICMA and ICAP in ensuring fairness and technical rigor in the evaluation process.

“Corporate reporting is more than a regulatory requirement; it is communication of performance, governance, and social responsibility,” he said.

Mr. Ali Latif, Co-Chairman Joint Committee from ICAP, lauded the role of both institutes in fostering corporate transparency and governance.

Overall Best Corporate Report (BCR) Awards 2024 – Top Five Winners

1. Bank Alfalah Limited

2. Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

3. MCB Bank Limited

4. Cherat Cement Company Limited

5. Mari Energies Limited

Sector-Wise First Position Winners – Best Corporate Report (BCR) 2024

Sector

Insurance

Pharmaceutical

Banks

Cement

Others

Company

Adamjee Insurance Company Limited

AGP Limited

Bank Alfalah Limited

Cherat Cement Company Limited

Cherat Packaging Limited

Not-for-Profit Organizations ChildLife Foundation

Chemical & Fertilizer

NBFIs and Modaraba

Sugar

Fuel & Energy

Engineering & Autos

Textile

Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

First Habib Modaraba

Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited

Mari Energies Limited

Pak Elektron Limited

Tata Textile Mills Limited

Best Sustainability Report (BSR) Awards 2024 – 1st Position

1. Fauji Fertilizer Company Limite